(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that he will extend his emergency stay-at-home order through the end of April.
"Each step we have been forced to take by this pandemic has made things more challenging for our residents," Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago. "The cascading consequences of these steps weigh on me every minute of every day. But as I've said since the beginning, my priority through each and every one of these decisions has been and continues to be saving as many people's lives as possible. That's the one goal I will put above all other every time."
A week after the stay-at-home order went into effect, Pritzker extended the order through the end of April.
The governor's executive order requiring Illinoisans to stay-at-home went into effect at 5 p.m. March 21.
The stay-at-home order restricts people to their homes, but includes broad exemptions for essential travel. People can continue to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and medical appointments as needed. They can also go outside. When outside, people are expected to practice social distancing.
The stay-at-home order shuttered all nonessential businesses. Many businesses had already closed or reduced hours before the governor's order went into effect March 21. Pritzker's previous executive orders had closed all schools and prohibited dine-in services at bars and restaurants. Restaurants can continue to offer takeout and delivery services.