(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the Illinois eviction ban through the rest of the year but has added restrictions that rental owner advocates say will root out bad actors looking to take advantage of their landlords.
Illinois had previously had no requirements for tenants to show they were unable to pay rent. Pritzker changed that last week, filing an executive order that requires the tenant to certify that they:
- Make less than $99,000($198,000 if filing jointly)
- Didn’t receive an Economic Impact Payment pursuant to Section 2001of the CARES Act.
- Are unable to make a full rent or housing payment due to a COVID-19 related hardship including, loss of income, compensable hours or wages, or an increase in out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19.
- Are making an effort to pay their rent as best as possible.
- Would likely be homeless if evicted due to no other available housing options.
The requirements mirror that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide eviction moratorium requirements.
“It's good that the governor acknowledged that landlords are facing difficulties as well and provided an opportunity to file against residents who have not reached out for help,” said Michael Mini, executive vice president of the Chicagoland Apartment Association.
The National Multifamily Housing Council tracks rent payments in more than 11 million properties. The council found 94.8% of renters it tracked had paid rent in October of this year, a 1.8 percentage point difference from the same month in 2019.