(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday urged all Illinoisans to follow his emergency stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"The stay-at-home order is an opportunity for the rest of us to do our part to protect the people who are on the front lines of this fight and the people who are most vulnerable to its consequences," the governor said at a news conference Saturday. "I ask you to help them out by simply staying at home."
The order comes as the number of cases of COVID-19 rises in Illinois, as is expected to happen for a while. Public health officials announced 168 new cases on Saturday and another death. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that 753 cases in 26 counties have been reported statewide.
"What's important now is to try to reduce the further spread and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed," she said.
Pritzker also made another call for businesses to donate masks and other personal protective equipment to hospitals and other first responders.
He also clarified some of the details of the order and how it would be enforced. He said people were being asked to follow the rules, but could be charged with reckless endangerment for failure to do so.
On Friday, Pritzker ordered Illinoisans to stay at home starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and going through the end of April 7 to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. People can continue to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and medical appointments as needed. They can also go outside. When outside, people are expected to practice social distancing.
The order essentially shutters all non-essential businesses starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Many businesses have already closed or reduced hours, which has led to a spike in unemployment claims across the state. Previous orders had closed all schools and prohibited dine-in services at bars and restaurants. Restaurants can continue to offer take-out and delivery services.