(The Center Square) – New Congressional boundaries drawn and passed by statehouse Democrats are now law.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday enacted the new Congressional map that will be the boundaries for the next ten years.
"These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation," Pritzker said in a statement.
But, not everyone sees it that way. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said the maps are gerrymandered by Democrats.
“It’s unfortunate that these maps are blatantly gerrymandered,” LaHood told WMAY last week. “Pritzker went back on his word of wanting to have a fair map.”
The new map accounts for Illinois' continued population decline, leading to the state having fewer seats and less influence in the U.S. House.
There are now 17 Congressional districts in Illinois for the next ten years, down from 18 the previous reapportionment. The state peaked at 27 seats in the U.S. House in the 1940s, but has gradually seen a decrease since. In 2000, there were 20 seats.