(The Center Square) – With local Illinois school and library board races coming in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is disparaging of some groups that have recruited candidates for local offices.
At an unrelated event Monday, Pritzker was asked about his criticism of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position on certain school curriculum. Pritzker said it’s important for him to telegraph Illinois’ values to the rest of the country. He also said Illinois voters should know there are “racist” and “anti-LGBTQ” groups out there recruiting for school board or library district races.
“And they’re trying to take over at a local level and build up candidates at a local level that they can then run for the state legislature,” Pritzker said.
He said voters should be aware.
“They need to know that these people, some of the people who are running are actually part of these organizations trying to restrict freedoms,” Pritzker said.
One group that recruited local school board candidates is Awake Illinois, where last month founder Shannon Adcock said they’re just pushing for parents’ rights.
“It’s important that they know exactly how their community is expecting them to govern and be stewards of their tax dollars,” Adcock told WMAY. “And they’re so ready to represent kids in communities and put that ahead of the politics and the special interests in the teachers’ unions.”
Adcock said they’re not racist or anti-LGBTQ. They are opposed to the sexualization of children in public libraries through so-called “drag queen story hours” and objectionable content in public school libraries.
“We have to tell it like it is. The sexualization of children is wrong and it is harmful and we’re creating that awareness,” Adcock said.
Local school and library board races across the state culminate on election day April 4.