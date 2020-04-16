Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Illinois is joining 6 other Midwestern states to work together on a plan to reopen economies during the coronoavirus pandemic.
Illinois will be joined by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio to work “in a way that prioritizes worker’s health,” Pritzker said.
During his daily press briefing Thursday, Pritzker was noncommittal on whether the state's “stay home” order, set to expire April 30, would be extended. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' extended his state's stay-home order did earlier in the day to May 26.
“As to the date that somebody picks, look, part of it is dependent upon the increase in testing,” Pritzker said. “Does a state feel comfortable based upon their population that they are doing enough testing.”
The governor says that testing will be ramping up across the state. Illinois has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities, and the state has eliminated supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium and swabs used to collect specimens.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,140 new coronavirus cases with 125 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 25,733 cases and 1,072 deaths in 90 Illinois counties.