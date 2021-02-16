(The Center Square) – The extreme winter weather and sub-zero temperatures are causing power outages in some areas and natural gas price spikes in others.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has declared a disaster after the recent winter storm.
Some central Illinois natural gas customers this weekend were told by local officials a unit of natural gas costing $3 could increase to $600.
In one statement from Utility Gas Management, a management service for municipally-owned natural gas systems, a representative said “this has never happened before.”
“We need everyone to lower their natural gas usage to prevent even further potential penalties from occurring,” said Ron Ragan of Utility Gas Management. “Failure to reduce your usage could have an even further negative impact on your gas costs. Everyone can play a part in keeping costs in check. This has never happened before.”
State Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, said he briefed the governor’s office on the situation.
“We’re asking for an emergency declaration that would open up some federal money for municipalities to be able to pay for this without having an immediate impact on their customers,” Murphy said.
Murphy said he hopes there isn’t price gouging.
“It seems like on the surface that might be what is happening, but I am not going to make that assumption until I have more time to have hearings on this and really, truly understand what I think is happening,” Murphy said.
The Illinois Commerce Commission didn't provide a statement before deadline.
Noting natural gas price problems and around 7,000 Illinois households without power at one point Tuesday, the governor declared a statewide winter storm disaster. He said he’s working with federal officials for assistance to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills.
“I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors,” Pritzker said.
The recent frigid temperature and stories of frozen wind turbines in other states leading to blackouts has Murphy cautious about changing the state’s energy portfolio.
Last week in supporting the proposed Clean Energy Jobs Act, Sierra Club’s Jack Darin said they are aiming to move to 100 percent clean energy.
“CEJA is all about having our utilities, over time, shift their investments from a dirty source of energy that’s polluting our communities to cleaner ones,” Darin said.
Considering the energy crisis in Illinois and elsewhere during extreme weather events, Murphy said moving away from fossil fuel-based energy isn’t the best idea.
“It’s reliable and we cannot have something like wind turbines being froze up and no sun out there,” he said.