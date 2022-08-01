(The Center Square) – While monkeypox is rare, it has prompted a new statewide disaster declaration in Illinois for the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared the virus a public health emergency Monday, which allows the Illinois Department of Public Health to use state and federal resources across state agencies to distribute vaccines.
“I find that a disaster exists within the State of Illinois due to the public health emergency caused by the monkeypox virus and specifically declare all counties in the state of Illinois as a disaster area,” Pritzker’s disaster declaration said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the count nationwide at 5,189. Illinois has reported 520 cases of confirmed or presumptive monkeypox, according to the governor’s office, the third most in the country. The state has more than 7,000 doses of vaccine, with 13,000 additional doses from the federal government expected in the near future.
“In general, people should avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that might be monkeypox,” Pritzker’s office said.
The incubation period for the virus is usually 7 to 14 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days, IDPH said. Within 1 to 3 days after the appearance of a fever, the individual develops a rash, often around the face and then spreading to other parts.
The virus is disproportionately impacting the gay community, said the governor.
“MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” Pritzker said in a statement. We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread. Here in Illinois, we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.”
The declaration effective immediately lasts 30 days.
The governor has continued monthly disaster declarations in place for COVID-19 that he first filed in March 2020.