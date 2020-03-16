(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his office is working with the Illinois Department of Revenue to find a way to provide relief for businesses that have tax payments coming due, especially as they face an uncertain economic future amid growing concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t have any announcement to make yet,” Pritzker said. “There’s a balancing act here. We want to be good to our small business people, there’s no doubt about it. I care deeply about making sure entrepreneurs are successful, and we live in a moment that is going to be challenging for everybody and the balance that we’re trying to make is that, delays could be an enormous hit to the state of Illinois.”
He said he’s focused on it and is working with the federal government to assist in finding relief.