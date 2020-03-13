(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois would be closed through March 30 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Starting Tuesday, all K-12 schools will closed through March 30, the governor said at a news conference Friday afternoon.
"I understand the gravity of this action and what it means for every community in our state," Pritzker said.
The governor said the decision would save lives.
He also criticized the federal government's response to the the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.
"Make no mistake, we have long since passed the moment when we thought we could count on the federal government to lead in the face of this unprecedented situation," the governor said. "Here in Illinois, we are doing everything we can to keep transmission rates as low as possible to flatten the curve for our healthcare workers and our first responders."
State officials also announced 14 new cases of COVID-19.