(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that he had called up 250 additional members of the Illinois National Guard in response to requests for help from law enforcement agencies across the state concerned about growing violence after George Floyd's death.
Those 250 join 375 National Guard members who were called up Sunday in response to looting throughout the state. In addition to the National Guard, the governor said 300 additional Illinois State Police troopers would be on hand to assist local police.
Pritzker said the state and National Guard forces would be used in a supporting role to prevent further looting. He said they would not interfere with peaceful demonstrations.
"I do want us to put down the situations of people destroying property of violent behavior," he said. "To me, this is extraordinarily unusual. Having said that, we will meet the challenge. We have the capability to meet the challenge. The people of Illinois have the capability."
Pritzker also called on faith leaders to help ease tensions.
"I would ask for people to step up and call for calm and peace in our streets. It is time really for people all across our state and particularly for our faith leaders to step up and remind us who we are," the governor said. "I am doing it every day, but I think it's very important coming from the various faiths that are represented across the state."
Floyd died after being held down by a Minneapolis police officer. Officer Derek Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.