(The Center Square) – Illinois' incumbent Democratic governor says two lawmakers recently embroiled in scandal should resign from office.
In an early Thursday morning statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort.
“Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable," Pritzker said. "Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office when facing serious and credible charges."
Jones was charged with bribery by federal prosecutors this week in relation to the red light camera industry. Hastings has been dealing with domestic violence allegations he denies. Both are Democrats who have received criticism from Republicans heading into the November elections.
"Hastings has been using taxpayer money to settle additional harassment allegations," the Illinois Republican Party said in a statement. “For more than two years, lawyers for the state of Illinois fought against a lawsuit filed by the former chief of staff to powerful Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort. But the state paid $100,000 earlier this year to the ex-chief of staff to Hastings and her lawyer to settle the case, which included accusations of racial and gender discrimination against the Democratic lawmaker, according to the Chicago Sun-Times."
Pritzker said the lawmakers may be innocent, but the charges should be dealt with without them being in office.
"They should answer the charges and have their day in court," Pritzker said. "But in the best interests of their constituents, these men must resign from their offices. Resigning only their leadership roles falls short of what the public should expect. I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here.”
Jones resigned from his position as deputy majority leader Wednesday, as well as stepped down from leadership roles in some Senate committees. Jones, who has not resigned from office as of Thursday morning, does not have an opponent in his district after a Republican candidate withdrew.
Hastings faces Patrick Sheehan, a Republican from Lockport, in the Nov. 8 general midterm election.