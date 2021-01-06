(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked Congress to impeach President Donald Trump after violence and rioting in U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
“I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence," Pritzker said in a statement.
Pritzker said the COVID-19 pandemic should continue to be the focus.
“Because of today’s events incited by the President, I had to ask the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement resources, engaged in important life-saving missions, to redeploy to heighten their presence at government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield," the governor said.
Pritzker said Trump's actions amount to treason.
“There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from office immediately," the governor said. "And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systematic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for the culmination of four years of spreading bile."