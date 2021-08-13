(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed 43 bills Friday.
The Legislature sent the governor more than 650 bills they passed both chambers in the spring.
One measure he signed prohibits schools from issuing policies on hairstyles associated with race or ethnicity. Senate Bill 817, starting on Jan. 1, 2022. He signed that with a ceremony Friday in Chicago. Another measure his office announced Friday is now signed, House Bill 219, aims at ending the use of physical restraints when disciplining students in public schools. That measure takes effect immediately.
Another measure, House Bill 3513, he announced signed Friday brings changes to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice's operations his office says will "advance equity, reduce mandatory minimums, and end the use of isolation and room confinement as punishment for youth."
That takes effect immediately.
Here are the 38 other measures Pritzker’s office announced Friday.
Bill Number: HB 156
Description: Requires school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available, at no cost to students, in each bathroom available to students in grades 4-12.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 165
Description: Requires the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois to report on the potential for carbon capture, utilization and storage as a climate mitigation technology, in consultation with an intergovernmental advisory committee, no later than December 31, 2022.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 275
Description: Makes various amendments to state and local pension fund articles.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 292
Description: Amends the Illinois Procurement Code to increase membership on the State Use Program and allow CILA residents to retain all of their earned income from specific workshops and activities.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 656
Description: Provides that the passenger of a motorcycle must be able to rest their foot on the foot rest while the motorcycle is in motion.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: HB 1092
Description: Makes multiple changes to the Firearms Restraining Orders Act, establishes new training standards for law enforcement officers, instructs the ISP to create a commission to study the Act’s implementation, and directs IDPH to conduct a program to promote awareness of firearm restraining orders.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: HB 1725
Description: Requires the trustees of schools in Class II county school units to publicize additional information about district governance on its website.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 1755
Description: Requires DCEO to evaluate port district eligibility for state and federal programs, grants and subsidies, and allows the Kaskaskia Regional Port District to apply for state funds.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: HB 1765
Description: Prohibits the police from conducting background checks on people planning to speak at public meetings.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 2741
Description: Makes court ordered counseling sessions conform with the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act and HIPPA.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: HB 3577
Description: Makes several technical and operational changes within the Secretary of State’s office, specifically related to the Secretary of State’s power, names of associations, filing forms, fees and procedures.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2021
Bill Number: HB 3911
Description: Creates additional duties of the First Responder Suicide Task Force including recommending agencies and organizations guarantee access to mental health and wellness services as well as additional training, mitigation practices, and bolstering school curricula.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 58
Description: Removes the traded-in property exemption that was implemented as part of Rebuild Illinois.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 225
Description: Provides that the Secretary of State cannot provide facial recognition photographs to law enforcement for the purpose of solely enforcing immigration laws.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 544
Description: Extends the sunset of the Illinois Holocaust and Genocide Commission by a decade, from January 1, 2022, to January 1, 2032.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 583
Description: Provides that the Clerk of Court of Cook County may accept certified checks for fines, penalties or other costs and is subject to the Local Records Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 654
Description: Requires public schools to provide 30 minutes of daily play time for all students in kindergarten through grade 5.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2021
Bill Number: SB 672
Description: Makes changes to the Freedom of Work Act to protect employees from certain employer actions in response to COVID-19.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 805
Description: Requires school districts to establish a food sharing plan for unused food, with a focus on students in need.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 921
Description: Amends Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to create the Access and Functional Needs Advisory Committee.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1561
Description: Adds third party loan modification service discrimination protections to the Illinois Human Rights Act and clarifies other housing portions of the Act.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1721
Description: Creates mechanisms for local governments to retrieve abandoned property.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1740
Description: Allows non-emergency ambulance providers to provide in-house safety certification provided it is approved by the Department of Public Health.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1779
Description: Places disclosure requirements on lenders and lending agents with respect to mortgage notes for manufactured home purchases.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1830
Description: Provides that of the two years of social studies courses required to receive a high school diploma, one semester, or part of one semester, may include a financial literacy course.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1876
Description: Prevents a lapse in coverage if a group life insurance policy were to be replaced by another carrier.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1878
Description: Adds bowfin and paddlefish to the list of protected species in Illinois and adds penalties for hunting those species.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1879
Description: Prohibits anyone from removing a fish from a public right-of-way or highway through means of bow and arrow, spear or sling shot.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1928
Description: Adjusts the membership of various boards within the Southern Illinois University system.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2014
Description: Requires universities and community colleges to include contact information for certain suicide prevention and mental health resources on student ID cards.
Action: Signed
Effective: July 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 2116
Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to provide a civics education workshop for youth 12 months prior to release.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 2150
Description: Allows for applicants over 35 to take a firefighter examination if they have been volunteers, paid-on-call, or part-time firefighters.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2175
Description: Amends the Department of Innovation and Technology Act by removing out of date terms and adding language relating to the Secretary’s appointment.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 2179
Description: Amends the Code of Civil Procedure related to attorney malpractice actions.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 2240
Description: Requires universities to state which department a president or chancellor would transition to if a transition provision is included in their contract and limits their compensation should they transition.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2278
Description: Amends the Counties Code to create a mental health board.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 2406
Description: Reorganizes judicial circuits outside of Cook County.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 2515
Description: Amends the Illinois Groundwater Protection Act to Create the Mahomet Aquifer Council.
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill Number: SB 1966
Description: Enables Illinois and Wisconsin residents who are subject, by court order, to involuntary admission on an inpatient basis for the treatment of a mental health disorder to obtain appropriate treatment across state lines if closer to place of residence.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022
Bill Number: SB 1970
Description: Allows limited access to basic inpatient mental health information in specific emergency circumstances.
Action: Signed
Effective: January 1, 2022