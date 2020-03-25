(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state's tax filing deadline would be pushed backed July 15.
"Today I'm proud to announce an important new measure to support our residents and most small businesses and to soften the immediate economic impact of this moment," the governor said.
Taxes would have been due April 15, but Pritzker said the decision was made to move the deadline to July 15 after similar changes in other states and at the federal level.
Pritzker said tax refunds would continue to be distributed "in a timely fashion."
He also said $90 million in emergency assistance would be made available by Friday to help small businesses in Illinois through three new programs.