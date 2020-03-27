(The Center Square) – Illinois has surpassed 3,000 cases of COVID-19 with cases reported in a growing list of the state's counties.
On Friday, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight deaths. About 86 percent of the deaths were among patients 60 and older.
"We must continue to do all that we can to protect our older adults," Ezike said. "We also much make sure there are enough medical professionals to care for those who do endure the more severe illness and attending complications."
As of Friday, 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, have been reported in 40 counties in Illinois. Bureau, Henry and Iroquois counties now have reported cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again called on President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to help states get the equipment they need.
“He’s a businessman. He didn’t want to interfere with the capital markets. He wants business people to do what they do,” Pritzker said. “That’s all well and good, but we are in a crisis.”
The governor announced increases in SNAP benefits, funding to support the homeless and a stipend to child care providers who have provided child care to essential workers during the pandemic.
Pritzker said extending the "stay-at-home" order beyond April 7 was a possibility, but said no decision had been made.
“We rely upon the science, we rely upon the experts out there to tell us if we are on the right trajectory,” the governor said.