(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced a $900 million package of state grant programs to support communities and small businesses impacted by the pandemic and civil unrest.
The package includes emergency rental and mortgage programs totaling $300 million for Illinoisans who are having trouble making payments.
“Nearly 1 in 3 Illinois adults have either missed last month's rent or mortgage payment or are worried about their ability to pay next month's rent or mortgage payment on time,” Pritzker said.
The governor is also extending the residential eviction ban through July 31.
The package includes Business Interruption Grants totaling $60 million. The program includes $20 million in support for bars and restaurants that are not able to offer outdoor dining, $10 million in assistance to barbershops, salons and fitness centers, and $20 million to businesses that experienced significant damage during the civil unrest after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
The package also includes a distressed capital program. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will provide $25 million to support Illinois businesses that sustained property damage as a result of looting or rioting after May 25. The program will reimburse the costs of repair for structural damages, including repairs to storefronts, and improving electrical systems.
The program will prioritize small businesses, women and minority-owned businesses, and businesses that have a high community impact, such as grocery stores.
The Department of Human Services will provide $32.5 million in an effort to mitigate poverty in the state and respond to the needs of hard-hit communities by COVID-19 and civil unrest.