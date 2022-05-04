(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg touts Illinois' improvements in infrastructure and transportation during a Joliet Metra groundbreaking ceremony.
The Joliet Metra Groundbreaking Ceremony included the governor, Buttigieg, and U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Illinois. The transportation center is a part of the Rebuild Illinois plan that uses $45 billion worth of tax and fee increases to invest in the state's roads, bridges, and railroads.
The ceremony comes on the heels of the state receiving a C-minus grade by The American Society of Civil Engineers on the state's total infrastructure.
The American Society of Civil Engineers report has grades for each of the areas that were intended to be improved by the Rebuild Illinois plan. The report gave Illinois a D-plus in roads, a D-plus in transit and a C in bridges.
Pritzker was asked about the low grades given to the state in the report but brushed off the stats due to the group who put them out.
"Let me start by saying the organization that issues that report card has a financial interest in doing work, so you should at least know that as some background for the grade that they gave us," Pritzker said.
The governor then referred to a similar report done by CNBC that ranked Illinois first in infrastructure.
"CNBC listed Illinois as the number one state in the country in terms of infrastructure, so I will take that grade," Pritzker said.
Buttigieg said that the people of Illinois are "fortunate" to have a governor who cares so much about infrastructure.
"Illinois is fortunate to have a governor that recognizes the importance of infrastructure investments and I can tell you the investments that this state has made position Illinois very well for federal investments," Buttigieg said.
The American Society of Civil Engineers report echoed Buttigieg's statements about needing more funding to improve the state's low grades.
"There is still a significant underinvestment in several categories that threatens our competitive advantage, and the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens," the report said. "We need to continue the momentum of investing in the infrastructure engine that drives our lives and economy."
The state still has plans for further improvements to I-80 as well as a number of bridges across Illinois.