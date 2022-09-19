(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season.
Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
"We're going to make union organizing a constitutional right and we're going to stop Republican efforts to eliminate collective bargaining in Illinois," Pritzker said.
Last month, Pritzker got the endorsement of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois. Pritzker touted the endorsements in a digital ad.
"We beat Bruce Rauner by the largest margin of any incumbent governor in state history and I dare say that with your endorsement again this year we're going to crush his anti-union mini me Darren Bailey," Pritzker said.
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, the Republican challenger, laid out some of the groups endorsing his campaign, including fraternal orders of police from across the state.
"It's very important to realize this is the first time that the police, with the FOP, have endorsed a governor's candidate in the general race," Bailey told WMAY Monday. "I'm expecting to pick up the sheriffs' endorsement. So I think that says a lot with law enforcement with how the concern, if you don't have a land of law and order, you essentially have nothing."
Ultimately, Bailey said he's looking for the endorsement of voters overall.
The election is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Sept. 29.