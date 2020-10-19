(The Center Square) – A couple of cities with the most requests for federal money held by the Pritzker administration continue to push for more to be released.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration captured $219 million in federal funds that Congress and President Donald Trump approved months ago. About 4 percent has been paid to local governments across the state, according to documents from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The money is meant for local governments and is not part of the billions of dollars that went directly to Chicago and other larger governments like Cook County.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said it’s been frustrating the city hasn’t had access to that money.
“The way it was set up in Illinois was kind of screwy because this is federal money that was supposed to come to us to help us,” Moore Wolfe told WMAY.
Restrictions have eased on what the money can be used for, Moore Wolfe notes, allowing for police and fire costs to be covered.
“The scary part for us was [before the change] you had to spend the money first, then turn in the receipts and then they tell you if these were eligible expenses,” she said. “So we’ve been in contact with DCEO a lot. One person will say, ‘that’s eligible.’ The other person will say, ‘no it’s not.’”
Decatur has made 10 requests, according to DCEO. There’s $271,000 in process for review. Moore Wolfe said Decatur is trying to get the $3.1 million it was allotted.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said if the city can get its entire allotment, it will go a long way.
“We believe the $4.8 million, we’ll be able to utilize that,” Langfelder told WMAY. “It will be reimbursed to its full potential and that will significantly offset what we’re experiencing on the budget side of things.”
At 41 requests, Springfield has made the most \of all cities. Springfield has also received the most of all cities, at $1.3 million.
Some local governments, like Algonquin, Huntley, Ottawa, Morris, and LaSalle, have claimed 100 percent of their allotment, each getting between $400,000 and $900,000. Most cities have received less than 1 percent. The vast majority of nearly 1,400 local governments have had zero dollars paid out.