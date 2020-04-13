(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that "adjustments" could be made to the state's stay-at-home order after May 1 depending on a number of factors.
"I think it's likely that there will be adjustments to the orders that we've put in place," the governor said in response to a question about if schools would reopen next month.
Pritzker said a return to normalcy would require a treatment for COVID-19, widespread testing, herd immunity, and improved contract tracing. With none of those things likely to be in place by the end of the month, getting back to normal could take more time.
"I think nothing that happens next month or the month after that is going to be exactly the way it was four months ago or five months ago, so the question is really not could you do this or that, the question is how would you do it practically speaking so that you don't have many more people getting infected?" he said.
Pritzker also said no decision had been made on whether to reopen schools.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Monday reported 1,173 new cases of COVID-19, including 74 additional deaths.
Statewide, health officials had confirmed a total of 22,025 cases, including 794 deaths, as of Monday. Cases had been reported in 87 of the state's 102 counties as of Monday. Johnson County was the latest county to join that list.