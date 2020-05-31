(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated the Illinois National Guard Sunday, a day after protesters rioted in the Loop, throwing bottles, starting fires, overturning police cars and causing other damage.
The 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers will help the Chicago Police Department maintain control in the city, a news release said.
“At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, I am activating the Illinois National Guard to support the City of Chicago in protecting our communities and keeping people safe,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This is an immensely challenging moment for our city, our state, and our country, one born from decades and centuries of systemic racism. To those peacefully expressing the pain, fear, and rage of this moment, I hear you. Your voices matter. We must address the profound injustices in our society and bring about real and meaningful change.”
The protest of the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis grew to about 3,000, according to the Chicago Tribune. Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes.
The news release the guardsmen "will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights."
Similar protests turned to riots in cities around the country.