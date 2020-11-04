(The Center Square) – With hundreds of thousands of ballots still to count, many state legislative races may be too close to call. Despite that, it appears most incumbents are heading back to the Illinois House, though there were some losses for Democrats.
Nearly half of state legislative races were unopposed.
New state senators include state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who appears to have won the open 55th Senate District race after Republican state Sen. Dale Righter, R-Matoon, decided to not seek another term.
Half of the Senate seats up this term were uncontested. For the House, there were 44 seats that were uncontested. Many of the incumbents seem to be headed back to the chamber controlled by House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
Madigan is also the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois (DPI), which gives him control of the party’s political spending.
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who received DPI money, appears headed back for another term after a three way race. But several incumbent Democrats downstate may not have won.
State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, appears to have lost. Her Republican opponent and the apparent winner, Amy Elik, thanked Bristow for her service.
“When I launched my campaign, I said I’m running to represent the forgotten voices of people looking for more favorable policies toward the middle class. Tonight, I'm proud to say those voices were heard loud and clear,” Elik said. “I look forward to serving as an effective, conservative representative for the people of the 111th district as we work to fix the fiscal and ethics issues plaguing our great state.”
Also in the southern part of the state, another incumbent Democrat appears to have lost against a Republican challenger. State Rep. Nathan Reitz, D-Steeleville, appears beaten by Republican challenger David Friess.
“The people of the 116th district are ready to end the cycle of corruption and tax increases in Springfield,” Friess said in a statement. “I owe this victory to the hard work and dedication of our supporters, and I will not let you down on pushing for ethics reform, holding the line on taxes, and ending reckless spending. I thank Nathan Reitz for his service and wish him the best."
Madigan also spent millions of dollars on the race between incumbent state Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, and Harry Benton, but Batinick appears to have won.
“My opponent was another vote for the speaker and that's why [Madigan] wanted [Benton] to win so desperately,” Batinick said.
Republicans Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, and Tim Butler, R-Springfield, defeated challengers to win new terms in the Illinois House.
State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, appears to have won a three-way race.
Official outcomes of all races won’t be certified by the state board of election for 30 days, which is always the case, but with hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots still in transit, that could impact final outcomes.
Local election authorities will transmit their totals to ISBE by Nov. 24. The state elections board then meets on Dec. 4 to certify the vote.
Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said things will become more clear over the next few days. While it’s still not clear, some outcomes could be challenged. The process of challenging an election outcome isn’t automatic. Dietrich said it requires a lawsuit.
“And you have to go to court, and you have to tell a judge why you believe there should be a recount in your race. You have to first conduct what’s called a discovery recount where you can go in and look over a certain number of ballots in a certain number of precincts and then that gives you the evidence you can present to a court why you believe certain votes for you were mishandled, they were not counted, they need to be looked at again,” Dietrich said. “It is a very elaborate legal proceeding and it’s very, very expensive.”