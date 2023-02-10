(The Center Square) – With voters set to take to the polls later this month to make their pick from a crowded field of mayoral candidates, a new Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ, Telemundo Chicago and NBC5 poll finds that almost two out of every three citizens planning to cast a ballot don’t feel safe from crime.
Overall, pollsters in the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy Inc. survey of 625 voters that were consulted between Jan. 31 through Feb. 3 found that a staggering 63% of Chicagoans suffer from those same tremblings at a time when at least six out of every 10 of them feel the relationship between police and the community is not a good one.
As someone who deals with the tension on pretty much a daily basis, Institute for Nonviolence Chicago executive director Teny Gross isn’t surprised to hear nearly half of all voters are seeking a candidate who can best deal with the ongoing crime endemic.
“Violence is on most people’s minds,” Gross told The Center Square following a year that saw the city record 697 murders coming off what’s been stamped as the most violent year in a quarter-century the year before. “In our work and our communities, it is frequent and it affects us deeply. All over the country with few exceptions, 2020-2021 saw significant increases in violence during the pandemic and socially divided society. We saw fear and ideology drive significant increase in gun sales.”
Across the city, men and women are equally concerned about crime, with 47% of men ranking it as their top issue and 42% of women agreeing. Along racial barriers, 61% of white voters pointed to crime as the top issue, 30% of Black voters and 37% of Hispanic ones.
As crime has become more rampant and a bigger concern, Gross is preaching patience in turning the corner.
“What we need to do is understand that we didn’t get to this crisis over night,” he said. “We need both to not get used to and accept these levels of violence, and not panic and revert to solutions that simply feel good but are not helping those in need.”
More than one in three respondents (36%) pointed to job training and providing economic opportunity for residents as the top solution, opposed to 26% that said hiring more police officers would most make the difference.
Gross said that’s a dynamic that state leaders have worked hard to cement.
“In Illinois, our elected officials did not cave to fear mongering and resort to old strategies of aggressive policing and over reliance on incarceration, and started to invest in job and opportunity investments in communities that for too long were left behind,” he said. “I am encouraged that the polls reflect that a majority of people believe that violence reduction is most effectively achieved by such investments. It is also good capitalism. People in prison are costing money but cannot produce money.”