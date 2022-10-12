(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election.
The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria, facing off against Republican Regan Deering, an educator, small business owner, and active philanthropist from Decatur.
"I am proud to announce that with our 34,500 plus members out there whom we represent ... we unanimously endorse Regan Deering as the candidate for U.S. Congress for the 13th Congressional District," said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood during a news event this week.
Southwood went on to criticize Deering's opponent.
"Regan has earned our endorsement because she steadfastly supports law enforcement officers who protect our communities," Southwood said. "She is unlike many other politicians, including her opponent who favors anti-police and pro-criminal laws."
Earlier this year, the Police Benevolent & Protective Association of Illinois announced their endorsement of Nikki Budzinski in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.
PBPA President Sean Smoot released a statement supporting Budzinski and her campaign.
"Nikki Budzinski has earned the support of the PBPA of Illinois because she will be an advocate for the safety and training of law enforcement officers in Washington," Smoot said. "Her support of officers in the line of duty and off duty, along with their families, is essential to public safety."
The two candidates will face off on Nov. 8 for the midterm general election. The 13th Congressional District covers all of Macoupin County and potions of Champaign, Macon, Madison, Piatt, Sangamon, and St. Clair counties.