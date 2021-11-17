(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Police and suburban police departments are on alert as a jury deliberates in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.
Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense when he shot three men, killing two of them during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shot a Black man.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case raises questions about racial justice, policing, firearms and white privilege.
Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef with the group Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice is in favor of a guilty verdict in the case.
“When you pull your gun up to incite violence, you forfeit that call that claims self-defense,” Yosef said.
His organization is planning a peaceful protest in Chicago after the verdict is read.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he is satisfied the state is prepared if there is any unrest following the verdict.
“Our public safety officials for the state of Illinois, state police in particular, but our coordinators have been in regular discussions not only with the city of Chicago but also with northern suburbs that border Wisconsin to make sure that we are providing the support that they need,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said at this time, the Illinois National Guard is not being called up.
“The National Guard sits one iteration behind state police because National Guard generally speaking are not trained to do crowd control, they’re trained to go to war,” Pritzker said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers previously announced that 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops would wait near Kenosha to deal with any issues once a verdict is announced.