(The Center Square) – A Peoria man who works for the Illinois Department of Human Services was charged with five felonies on Wednesday, including official misconduct and sex abuse.
Illinois State Police said the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested 29-year-old Thomas Bernardoni and took him to Peoria County Jail, where he wasawaiting extradition to Sangamon County. He worked at the McFarland Mental Health facility in Springfield.
Bernardoni was charged with two counts of criminal sexual abuse, and one count of unlawful restraint, both Class 4 Felonies. He’s also charged with a Class 3 Felony of official misconduct and a Class 2 Felony of harassment of a witness. He made $48,300 in 2018, according to the Illinois comptroller's office.
His status with the state wasn't available, but the comptrollers' website showed his most recent payday was Aug. 28, 2020. The Illinois Department of Human Services could not immediately be reached for comment.
If convicted of all counts, police said he could be sentenced up to seven years in prison.
“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” ISP Colonel Jamal Simington said. “It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”
ISP said they have no additional information to provide and the case has been turned over to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.
It’s unclear when the alleged crimes were committed.