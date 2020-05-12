(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security opened its expanded unemployment benefits program on Monday to temporary, part-time, contract and gig workers, but some applicants say they’re not able to navigate the process.
The expanded benefits come from the federal government under the Pandemic Unemployment Act, or PUA. The act allows workers who would not qualify for normal state-allotted benefits to get some sort of weekly pay in the light of the economic upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tyler Keene, a college student at the University of St. Francis, was initially denied unemployment benefits and told to call the state’s hotline to sort out the matter.
“I called 156 times this morning and got through a total of four times,” he said. “I’m not joking. All of them just ended in them hanging up.”
Keene, a Washington native, finished his second round of chemotherapy Monday.
Like Keene, other residents have said as much in complaints to IDES and Gov. J.B. Pritzker directly as well.
IDES announced it was adding 100 additional call center workers to handle the record number of calls from Illinoisans seeking benefits. The department has processed more than 1 million claims in the last two weeks alone, a spokesman told ABC7 Chicago.
Some are blaming Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“Governor Pritzker and his administration’s continued failure to fix the system is beyond unacceptable,” said Kayleen Carlson, executive director of Illinois Rising Action. “Governor Pritzker continues to make hollow promises and mislead Illinoisans on the status of the unemployment filing system at IDES while he has left countless Illinoisans in impossible situations with many dipping into life savings to buy groceries and pay rent and mortgages.”
Pritzker acknowledged the state’s issues in processing the hundreds of thousands of applications flowing in daily but stressed that tens of thousands of PUA applicants were processed on the first day it was available.
“There have been 44,000 successful connections online for people who wanted to file today,” he said in his daily news conference on Monday.