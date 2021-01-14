(The Center Square) – The Office of the Speaker in the Illinois House of Representatives sent out an urgent message Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test.
Jessica Basham, chief of staff, said that she had been notified of a positive COVID-19 test from the Bank of Springfield Center, where lawmakers convened for the past several days for the lame-duck session.
She advised that all House members and staff who were at the facility on Thursday, or around someone who was, should immediately self-quarantine.
Basham said that her office is awaiting more specific information and instructions from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Lawmakers, along with members of the media, were in the building on Thursday.
The House rented the building to use to meet during the pandemic because it has more space to allow for social distancing.