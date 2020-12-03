(The Center Square) – Local officials across Illinois are taking up mask mandates for their communities with mixed outcomes, creating a patchwork of places where local ordinances may include fines for failure to wear a mask when required.
Springfield was the first city to require face coverings with a $50 fine for violating the city ordinance. Springfield Alderman Chuck Redpath was told this week he’d face a fine for not wearing a mask at his desk in the council chambers.
Redpath said he was told to produce evidence he has a medical condition. On WMAY Thursday he said he later produced that upon request, but the public should not be expected to do that.
“There’s a law called HIPAA and the law says we can’t ask people what their medical conditions are, we can’t,” Redpath said.
Weeks ago, Decatur passed a mask mandate with fines starting at $25.
In Edwardsville this week, the city council unanimously favored civil penalties for violations starting at $25 but up to $500.
In Naperville this week, Mayor Steve Chirico said he supports wearing masks, but can’t support the mandate.
“Speaking to other mayors, I believe that a mandate like this sets up a conflict between our law enforcement, citizens and neighbors and in some cases family members,” he said. “Now I’m not convinced that that’s the results that will be any more effective than encouraging personal responsibility.”
Dozens of public comments were read into the record during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting. Some supported the measure.
“From Margeret Collins,” the clerk read, “it is time that we stop the non-maskers from bullying the rest of the community and support the responsible people who are putting community above self in trying to stem the tide of this virus. It is time for the mask mandate.”
Most opposed.
“From Bond Henry,” the clerk read, “local government is the last stand against tyranny. If you let them do this, freedom is lost and we will never recover.”
The city council rejected the mandate.
Mayor Andy Ezard said Jacksonville is poised to pass a mandate with civil penalties Dec. 14.
“Giving plenty of time for public input which I think was very important to the alderman and for my office to seek public input and who knows what will happen,” Ezard said.
Ezard said he supports wearing masks, but opposes the mandate. He said they’ll enforce the ordinance if it passes.