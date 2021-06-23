(The Center Square) – An Illinois organization is calling out President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill for pork projects.
The Illinois chapter of the group Americans for Prosperity will once again be handing out pork sandwiches Thursday to highlight the pork included in Biden’s infrastructure bill. The group plans to set up outside U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s West Chicago office in the 14th District.
“Just going to have a little fun to highlight a very serious bill being debated in Washington and that is the $4 trillion so-called infrastructure bill,” Illinois Director Jason Heffley said.
The group held similar events outside U.S. Rep. Sean Casten’s office in Glen Ellyn and outside U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’s office in Rock Island.
“In all three of the districts, the graduated income tax lost by more than 20 points which was essentially a tax on the rich and let Springfield go on a spending spree,” Heffley said.
Biden expects to meet with members of Congress this week as they try to win support for a bipartisan plan.
At least 21 senators from both sides of the aisle have backed a plan that seeks to spend nearly $1 trillion on transportation, broadband and water systems. Some Democrats have raised questions about how lawmakers plan to pay for the plan, while others have called it inadequate to fight climate change.
A group of five Republicans and five Democrats announced earlier this month that they reached an agreement for a proposal that would include $579 billion in new spending over five years. That is significantly less than Biden’s $1.7 trillion proposal, which he reduced from his initial $2.3 trillion plan.
Heffley said initial plans called for only 5 cents of every dollar actually going towards improving roads and bridges.
“What it really is in addition to a spending spree is a huge tax hike, a $2 trillion dollar tax hike on Americans and American businesses,” Heffley said.
A request for comment from Underwood’s office went unanswered.