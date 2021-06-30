Springfield lawmakers doubled Illinois’ gas tax – from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon – two years ago. On July 1, the gas tax will go up again, thanks to the automatic annual increases lawmakers included in the tax hike law. But even as Illinois drivers continue to pay more, Illinois taxpayers aren’t getting the best bang for their buck on the infrastructure projects their gas taxes fund.
The state has not followed through on promises to deliver more accountability and transparency surrounding how the state invests infrastructure dollars. That needs to change, and legislation awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature would be a good first step.
Illinois families already pay the nation’s third-highest gas taxes overall, behind only California and Pennsylvania. The latest gas tax increase could have Illinoisans paying as much as 43.5 cents per gallon in state excise tax by 2025, and it’s already adding up for drivers. Institute research shows the gas tax hike will cost the average driver an extra $100 this year alone.
Combined with sales taxes, federal taxes and other state and local fees, the average Chicago driver pays nearly a third of their total price at the pump in taxes alone.
The original 19-cent spike in the gas tax and the automatic annual increases since then were sold to Illinoisans as necessary. It was just one of 20 tax and fee hikes passed during Pritzker’s first term and among the 14 infrastructure-related tax hikes politicians said were needed to help repair crumbling roads and bridges. On top of higher gas taxes to fund new capital projects, drivers were hit with higher costs for parking, vehicle registration and more.
But the state continues to spend millions on pork-barrel projects, including $98 million for noise abatement in a suburban part of former House Speaker Mike Madigan’s district, $50 million on recreational grants for things like new pickleball courts, and $5.2 million for playground upgrades. An Illinois Policy Institute analysis identified more than $1.4 billion of waste and pork in Pritzker’s capital plan.
Some of these projects might be defensible in a state with a balanced budget and a revenue surplus, but Illinois is a fiscal basket case with little room for waste. Illinois has the second largest debt burden of any state compared to the size of its economy and among the nation’s highest taxes already. Rather than asking how we can dip further into taxpayer pockets, we should be looking for ways to use the revenue we have more efficiently.
That could happen if Pritzker follows through on a bill state lawmakers sent to his desk in May.
House Bill 253 would direct transportation officials to create a performance-based framework for choosing where and how to spend infrastructure funds.
Under the bill, officials would look at key indicators of value like congestion mitigation and economic development when deciding which infrastructure projects to fund first. Tax dollars would go to the projects that benefit taxpayers most, rather than costly, but high-profile projects that get politicians the most attention from voters.
The system is similar to the “SMART SCALE” program used for selecting infrastructure projects in Virginia – and it works. Officials in Virginia credit the state’s SMART SCALE with reducing the cost of infrastructure projects overall and improving the public benefits of infrastructure spending as it happens.
State lawmakers can’t ask Illinoisans to pay some of the nation’s highest taxes on gas and then turn around and mismanage the money.
Research shows that there’s no link between higher gas taxes and better infrastructure in U.S states. Allocating transportation taxes more wisely, with a focus on return on investment to drivers, will offer more benefit to the public than any of Pritzker’s 20 tax hikes.
And if Illinois is going to take seriously the idea that it can improve roads and bridges by spending smarter, rather than just spending more, lawmakers should put an end to automatic July 1 gas tax hikes without a vote. If politicians want more of drivers’ money, they should first have to make the case for why it’s necessary. They should have to defend votes in favor of higher gas taxes at the ballot box.
As long as transportation officials can count on a one-way ratchet of higher taxes each July, they’ll lack an incentive to think outside the box on infrastructure funding. But a basic first step would be to ensure Illinoisans benefit from the projects we do select. Pritzker should sign HB 253 to make that a reality.