Since the onset of COVID-19, the Illinois business community has been hurting. They were forced to shut down for months only to reopen into an economic recession where unemployment rates are historically high and threats of lawsuits are looming. They’re also operating during a global pandemic, which comes with new safety regulations to follow and new equipment to purchase. It’s expensive, to say the least, and most businesses are struggling to stay afloat and to not be sued.
It’s time that Illinois lawmakers start doing what’s right and what’s needed. And what’s needed right now is some support for our businesses. Unfortunately, some lawmakers have decided to do the opposite.
This November, certain Illinois lawmakers have decided to put the progressive tax amendment on the election ballot. What would a progressive tax do? It would increase state income taxes for small business owners by more than 60 percent. Given everything that is going on right now, a 60 percent tax increase would be completely devastating for any Illinois business owner.
The lawmakers supporting the increase assume any profits earned by a business are in the bank and available for unending taxes. In reality, profits are the base resource needed for investment in people, equipment, facilities and growth. Over-taxation causes businesses to fail or move. Without businesses, we lose jobs and the economy suffers. That’s why it’s urgent that we reject this legislation this election.