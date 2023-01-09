New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief.
Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
Illinois’ excess taxes and fees further hurt the state’s families, who are already struggling to pay the ongoing costs of rampant, nationwide inflation. Lawmakers’ inertia on tax reform over time may be discouraging, but the new legislative session offers hope for change. New lawmakers looking to make a difference could do so by eliminating some of the unnecessary costs that make Illinois a less affordable place to live.
Here are three potential solutions Illinois’ leaders could pursue:
1. End automatic gas tax hikes.
Lawmakers can start by alleviating Illinoisans' pain at the pump, which far surpasses that of other states.
Thanks to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s doubled gas tax and automatic, annual gas-tax increases, Illinoisans pay the highest gas taxes in the Midwest and the second-highest in the nation. Pritzker added to Illinoisans’ burden for 2023 by delaying last year’s gas-tax hike until after the November 2022 election. The postponement forced Illinoisans to start the new year with a 3-cent increase, which brought the gas tax total up to 42.3 cents per gallon. The regularly scheduled hike that will follow on July 1, 2023, is expected to raise the state’s gas tax to more than 44 cents per gallon.
Meanwhile, residents of other states saw relief from high fuel prices heading into 2023. National gas prices reached a 15-month low before the turn of the year.
New lawmakers could help Illinoisans by ending automatic gas tax increases, which would force lawmakers to vote on tax hikes. Taxpayers should have more say in how and when their money is spent, not less.
2. Adopt hold-harmless pension reform to reduce Illinoisans’ property tax burden.
The second-highest property tax burden in the nation could be much lower. During Pritzker’s tenure alone, annual property taxes have increased by nearly $4 billion.
While Illinois’ nation-leading $139 billion in unfunded pension liabilities in the five state retirement systems eat at the state budget, local governments are accountable for approximately another $70 billion in local government pension debt, which consumes significant chunks of property tax dollars.
Adopting a hold-harmless pension reform plan would uphold the state’s pension promises to current workers and retirees and allow for adjustments to future benefits. This could put the state’s financial affairs in order and help offer property tax relief.
3. Loosen regulations on small businesses.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of Illinois, and alleviating pressures on them is a must when it comes to attracting new jobs and signaling Illinois is open for business. Businesses with fewer than 20 employees are the only companies that saw job growth since the pandemic hit, according to Illinois Policy Institute research.
How do Illinois’ leaders reward small businesses for their contributions? With more regulatory hurdles than other states. Illinois has the third-highest number of state regulations with 278,475 individual restrictions and requirements, more than double the U.S. average. More entrepreneurs apply to start but then fail to open businesses in Illinois than nearly every other midwestern state, indicating there is something unique in Illinois’ regulatory process that holds back entrepreneurs.
Trimming Illinois' costly regulations would free up resources that small business owners could use to reinvest in their businesses.
First-time Illinois lawmakers have a chance to start anew and take on the issues that their predecessors did not. Adopting these reforms would signify true change in the state and foster an improved, much more affordable quality of life for Illinoisans. Now that’s a way to start off a new job.