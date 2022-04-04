As the price for a regular gallon of gasoline hovers near all-time records on a daily basis in the Windy City, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she intends to “solve” the problem by providing 50,000 city residents with $150 prepaid gas cards.
According to Lightfoot, “The last two years have been exceedingly difficult for many of our residents, in particular our most vulnerable populations. Through the pandemic, we have collectively faced tragedy, and many among us have faced accompanying economic hardship. Now, as inflation steadily rises and the cost of gas continues to soar, our disadvantaged residents are carrying a significant financial burden.”
She continued, “Chicago Moves endeavors to provide much needed relief and ease some of this pain. By subsidizing the cost of gas and transit, this program will enable participants to save their resources for other critical expenses. Chicago is a city that moves. People have to be able to get to work, school, places of worship, medical offices, grocery stores. The goal of this program is to help make those moves easier.”
Make no mistake, Lightfoot’s proposal will do little, if anything, to relieve the ever-increasing burden Chicagoans face every time they have to fill their vehicles’ gas tank.
First, roughly 2.7 million people live in Chicago. According to recent estimates, about 20 percent of these people live below the poverty line. In total, there are approximately 540,000 Chicagoans currently living below the poverty line. This means, at most, only 10 percent of those who live below the poverty line should expect to receive a $150 gas card.
In other words, Lightfoot’s proposed program, which still needs to be voted upon by the City Council, would only help a sliver of Chicago families.
Second, inflation is costing the average American family nearly $300 per month. It is laughable to believe that a single $150 gas card would “enable participants to save their resources for other critical expenses,” as Lightfoot argues.
Third, if Lightfoot really wanted to help the untold number of Chicagoans who are struggling to make ends meet due to exorbitant prices at the pump, perhaps she should address the root of the problem instead of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
This could be handled in several ways. Lightfoot could lobby Gov. J.B. Pritzker to suspend Illinois’ 40 cents per gallon gasoline tax, which happens to be among the highest in the nation. Moreover, Lightfoot could call for the city’s gas tax of 8 cents per gallon and Cook County’s gas tax of 6 cents per gallon to be temporarily suspended.
If Lightfoot were to succeed in calling for a state, city, and countywide gas tax holiday, she could knock 54 cents off the price of a gallon, which would be a boon to all Chicagoans.
However, for whatever reason, Lightfoot does not seem interested in proposing long-term solutions that could benefit all Chicagoans. Yet, she seems more than interested in creating another welfare program that will breed dependence on government while increasing her personal political power.
In Chicago’s history, the city has never sent prepaid gas cards to its residents. Why? Because it falls well outside the purview of city government. But, as many who prescribe to the slippery-slope argument may suggest, this “one-time giveaway” could become the new normal.
After all, once an entitlement program is in place, it is practically impossible to scale it back, let alone eliminate it altogether.