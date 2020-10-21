While we are currently living in a state of unknown, we face a variety of challenges. Many Americans are dealing with a lack of job security and the ever-changing structure of travel, education and day to day life. Many small businesses have been forced to close and may not reopen. The last thing we, as Illinoisans, want to see is the backbone of our economy crumble.
As a small business owner, I’ve faced many difficulties during COVID-19 in regard to maintaining staff and production and keeping them safe with all the new safety protocols. This proposed amendment on the ballot for a massive progressive income tax would result in a more than 60 percent state income tax increase for small business owners.
With the new progressive tax, I wouldn’t be able to afford my current staff or offer full benefits packages that the company pays for, nor would I be able to purchase machinery or send employees to further their education and, sadly, I wouldn’t be able to give raises or bonuses. Politicians may pose their tax reform agendas as something that will help the greater good, but I can honestly say for my company’s sake it would be devastating and it would hurt the community as a whole.
My employees are like family to me, and it’s my job to take care of them. We need consistent jobs with growth opportunities, not a massive hike in taxes. If we want to keep manufacturing and other essential businesses within Illinois borders, there must be an incentive to make people stay.
Increasing taxes will only push businesses out and further deteriorate our economy during this unprecedented time.