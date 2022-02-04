At his budget address Feb. 2, Gov. J.B. Pritzker claimed his budget proposal would achieve an unprecedented $1.7 billion surplus this year. But, documents released by his budget office show Illinois would end the year with a $1.5 billion deficit. Turns out even $14 billion in federal aid for the state was not enough to stabilize the state’s finances … not to mention the $190 billion received across the public and private sectors that ensured income and sales tax revenues stayed high.
This is it. After this budget year, the extra support from D.C. goes away. If Illinois fails to use the federal rescue as a chance to fix decades of decay to the financial scaffolding holding up its workers and retirees and vulnerable residents, it will end up shakier and risking collapse even more than before the pandemic.
The state projects deficits each year starting in 2023, with no extra revenue to fill them when federal aid expires in 2024.
But with three fixes, Illinois could balance its budget this year, eliminate the long-term structural deficit and pay off its $3 billion bill backlog – without leaning on federal aid or tax hikes. Common-sense pension reform, cutting wasteful administrative spending so education dollars go to classrooms and right-sizing taxpayer costs for state worker health insurance can reduce taxpayer costs in the state budget by nearly $3.6 billion the first year.
The biggest repair would come from pension reform. Why? Because pension debt is directly linked to Illinois’ high taxes, reductions in government services, low growth in home values and lagging economic growth. The average Illinoisan loses $1,417 in income each year thanks to the pension crisis, research shows. The debt gives Illinois the nation’s worst pension crisis: nearly $236 billion, or 27.3% of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2020, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Repeated tax hikes during the past decade have failed to fix Illinois’ financial instability. What they have done is damage its economy, proving more tax increases is the wrong answer. Illinois already spends more on pensions as a share of its revenues than any other state: more than double the national average. But despite that massive spending, a debt burden as large as Moody’s and other independent experts calculate would take doubling Illinois’ current pension spending – an amount that would eat over half of the state budget – to pay down the debt. That sacrifice would mean $10 billion in service cuts or a 50% income tax increase: $1,800 more each year taken from the average family.
Illinois has already given up a lot in its failed attempt to keep up with pension debt. Those sacrifices have cost higher education, public safety, public health programs, and vital services for the poor and vulnerable. Since fiscal year 2000, a 584% increase in inflation-adjusted pension spending was accompanied by a 20% cut to many core services.
Only an amendment to the pension clause in the Illinois Constitution can fix the crisis. The Illinois Policy Institute supports a hold-harmless pension reform amendment, which would still treat earned benefits as an iron-clad contract but would allow for changes to future benefit growth for current workers and retirees. It would make these benefits sustainable and affordable, to the benefit of both taxpayers and workers who want to know their pensions will be there when they need them.
But before that constitutional change requiring a statewide vote, there is a simple fix: the Tier 3 hybrid plan, which would be an option for new workers. The legislation was already signed into law in 2018, but a technical error left it without a start date. It can be easily fixed.
The Tier 3 plan could save the state budget as much as $577 million the first year. New workers would have it as an alternative to the unfair Tier 2 pension system that forces newer workers to pay more to get less in retirement than their older peers. Tier 3 is part defined-benefit and part defined-contribution – a mash-up of traditional pension and 401(k) style systems. Putting a start date on the law is an easy fix to an embarrassing mistake that could save big money.
The alternative is bleak. Under the status quo, pension debt will continue to balloon and state spending will continue rising out of control. Illinois’ unpaid bills will rise back to a dangerous $6.5 billion within five years, roughly where it hovered before federal aid temporarily paid it down.
Illinois has a big decision. Leaders can learn from past mistakes and use this short respite to fix the structure. Or they can treat this like a coffee break, resume tacking on tax hikes and let their hammering alert more people to run before the whole thing falls on them.