FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, 3-31-21

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

 Courtesy of BlueRoomStream

While businesses struggled under the lockdowns put in place by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2020, the high-earning employees of state and local government had a record year.

Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com discovered that more than 122,000 public employees and retirees earned over $100,000 last year, as compared to 109,000 employees in 2019 who collected that much.

We created an interactive map as a tool for people to see the 122,000 public employees and retirees across Illinois making more than $100,000 (by ZIP code).

Illinois public school employees and retirees collected the most six-figure incomes, with nearly 24,500 educators and more than 15,500 retirees pulling in over $100,000. (Most Illinois schools were not back to full-time, in-person instruction as of March 2021.)

We found 16 retired school superintendents pocketed more than $300,000 in retirement pensions.

Top educator retirement pensions included Lawrence A. Wyllie of Lincoln-Way CHSD 210 who collected $351,250; Henry Bangser of New Trier Township HSD 203 took home $341,433; Gary Catalani of Wheaton-Warrenville Unit SD 200 got $339,915; Laura Murray of Homewood-Flossmoor CHSD 233 pocketed $334,418; and Mary Curley of Hinsdale CCSD 181 collected $324,796.

Like other states struggling to pay the bills during a pandemic, Illinois would have been wise to pare down its six-figure salaries.

