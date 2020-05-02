(The Center Square) – Public health officials on Saturday urged people to continue to stay home to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as temperatures reached into the 70s in some parts of Illinois.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that the state's stay-at-home efforts have made a difference and that people should continue to stay home and use social distancing practices.
Ezike reported 2,450 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 105 additional deaths. Most of those were in Cook County and the collar counties in northern Illinois.
Statewide, public health officials have confirmed 58,505 cases of COVID-19, including 2,559 deaths, in 97 of the state's 102 counties.
Laboratories in Illinois tested 15,208 specimens in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 299,896, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Illinois Department of Veteran’s Affairs reported one resident at its LaSalle Veterans’ Home had tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in late 2019.