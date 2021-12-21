FILE – F-15 fighter jet

An F-15 fighter jet performs a fly by prior to the start of the Nationwide Series Subway Jalapeno 250 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2009.

 AP Photo/David Graham

(The Center Square) – Residents of Central Illinois were stunned Tuesday morning by a mysterious boom in the area, prompting residents to call the local officials.

At about 11:20 a.m., the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was alerted about a loud noise and shaking reported by residents in the area.

After talking with state, federal and local officials, investigators determined the cause of the boom was an F-15 fighter jet breaking the sound barrier and creating a sonic boom.

A sonic boom is a sound associated with shock waves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound, creating a boom similar to an explosion.

No damage or injuries were reported.

