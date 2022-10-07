An FCA US employee installs the lower trim bezel on a Jeep Cherokee using one of 82 new skillets at the Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant. Two all-new skillet conveyor lines run through general assembly, adjusting each skillet to the optimal height for the operator, resulting in improved quality and better ergonomics. Belvidere Assembly began production of the Jeep Cherokee on June 1, 2017, after it moved from the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex as part of the Company’s plan to increase manufacturing capacity of trucks and SUVs. (2017)