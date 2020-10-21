(The Center Square) – Illinois Republicans chose a businessman with strong conservative credentials but more than one high-profile electoral loss in a campaign to reclaim the state’s far-western suburban congressional district from a freshman Democrat who’s looking to keep the seat under party control.
Incumbent Lauren Underwood’s initial campaign stood behind the banner of healthcare advocacy. A trained nurse, though Republicans are quick to point out that she never worked with patients, the 33-year-old Underwood touted her experience in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration to appeal to voters in 2018. She received significant support from national Democratic organizations in her upset win over incumbent Randy Hultgren and continues to do so today.
She’s running against state Sen. Jim Oberweis, the 74-year-old chair of Oberweis Dairy and a successful financial advisor, who has held his seat in the state Legislature since 2013. Oberweis has lost bids for U.S. Senate in 2002, 2004, and 2014. He also found himself on the losing end of a bid for governor in 2006 and U.S. House in 2008.
The Cook Political Voting Index has the 14th District leaning “likely Democratic” as of Aug. 14.
In the second quarter that ended June 30, Underwood dwarfed Oberweis in fundraising, pulling in more than $3.7 million compared to Oberweis’ $373,000. The Republican, wealthy in his own right, could infuse his campaign with a donation or loan. The end of the third quarter is Wednesday.
Underwood’s voting record is similar in political stance to U.S. Rep. Bill Foster in terms of GovTrack’s conservative-to-liberal voting measure. She sponsored the Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act, which would have increased the state and local tax deduction to $20,000 for taxpayers who make less than $100 million. Property taxes, a sore spot in the 14th district, are often more than the current cap of $10,000 instated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, meaning residents could no longer write off the full amount.
She’s sponsored legislation regarding banking regulations, equal rights, and capping patient healthcare costs.
Oberweis is one of the most conservative members of the Illinois Legislature, often finding himself as the only dissenting vote on a matter that he would speak out as fiscally-imprudent. In contrast to Underwood, Oberweis was the sole vote against a state workaround to the SALT deduction cap. One of his pet interests has long been strengthening laws that punish left-lane-lingering drivers on four-lane highways and boosting the state’s top-end speed limit to 75.
His website lists key issues: the fight against socialism, strengthening border security, controlling federal spending, instituting term limits, and the need for accessible and affordable health care.
Underwood lists her priorities, most-importantly, “ensuring access to high-quality, affordable health care for our families and eliminating cost barriers to care” as well as strengthening the local economy, spending controls in elections, abortion access, climate action legislation, protecting immigrants, and gun control.
In debates, the candidates took starkly different positions on immigration. Underwood said she would vote to protect immigrants in the country under DACA. Oberweis said he strongly supports legal immigration but opposes illegal immigrants staying in the country due to their American-born children.
On gun control, Underwood touted her sponsorship of failed legislation that would ban assault weapons, a nebulous term that could encompass many semi-automatic firearms. Oberweis called himself a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and suggested combining the multiple databases currently in use for background checks instead of creating a new universal background check system run by a federal agency.
The 14th Congressional District has historically been a Republican seat. Before 2011’s reshuffling of the state’s political map, former House Speaker Dennis Hastert held the seat for six out of the ten years, with two belonging to Naperville Democratic Rep. Bill Foster, who beat Oberweis in 2008 by nearly 50,000 votes. Foster lost to Republican Randy Hultgren in 2010, who then held the seat until Underwood rode the 2018 suburban wave of Democratic legislative wins in Illinois and other states that gave the Speaker’s gavel back to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA.