(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months.
According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the U.S. government sector has dropped more than 600,000 workers. This total combines manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction industries. The healthcare industry has taken the brunt of labor shortage issues due to pandemic burnout.
The agencies are not alone in this problem.
"The state of Illinois is experiencing what all employers, across Illinois, are facing: a lack of qualified candidates," Illinois State Director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses Chris Davis told The Center Square.
Data from WalletHub puts Illinois as eighth among the states for unfilled job openings the past 12 months. Over 200,000 workers left the state of Illinois between 2013 and 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
"Forty-eight percent of small business owners report job vacancies, and 46% of small business owners report raising wages or enhancing benefits to attract quality workers," Davis said.
To address the government agency staff shortages, the Department of Central Management Services will create and introduce a recruiting campaign in Illinois focused on direct care staff that serves state mental health centers, developmental disability homes, veterans' homes, and support staff for the state's corrections facilities.
CMS will assess, draft and implement retention measures on an emergency basis that highlights employees at facilities that are open 24/7, unique and have a possible specialized resources requirement.
Meanwhile, businesses across the state, from restaurants, to hotels, to long term care facilities, continue to struggle to hire and maintain workers.
"Main Street across Illinois is covered with 'help wanted' signs," Davis said.