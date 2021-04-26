(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois has launched a new program designed to help provide vaccine education and resources statewide.
The Pandemic Health Navigator program, already operating around the state, integrates community health centers, organizations and public health partners to coordinate resources for Illinois regions affected by the pandemic.
To date, 65 organizations and 23 health centers are participating in the program. According to the governor’s office, the partnerships have helped hire more than 400 community health care workers and regional supervisors, with the goal to hire hundreds more in the next three months.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the program will target among others, those hesitant to get vaccinated.
“Building confidence among our unvaccinated residents, educating them on what COVID-19 really is, what the vaccine can do for them and how they can protect themselves and their families,” Pritzker said.
A recent survey of 800 people by the Illinois Public Health Association found that 21% of residents would not be getting a COVID-19 shot. The survey also found that 1 in 5 residents indicated they were not able or unsure of their ability to tell the difference between scientific facts and misinformation or false claims on the internet.
“Misinformation, packaged as truth-telling on social media, makes the decision to get vaccinated nerve-racking,” Pritzker said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health granted $60 million from federal pass-through funds to regional coordinators to ensure resources are available either through direct services and/or sub-awarding to Federally Qualified Health Centers and other community-based agencies.
“Healthcare providers have been on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 from Day One,” said Linnea Windel, president and CEO of VNA Health Care, a participant in the program. “The Pandemic Health Navigator Program will provide us with additional tools, resources, and community health workers to support our fight against this virus.”