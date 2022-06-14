(The Center Square) – A new poll of more than 660 likely Republican primary voters shows state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, continues to lead among the field of six candidates.
The Ogden and Fry poll had Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in second place with 16.8% support to Bailey’s 31%. More than 30% of those polled remain undecided. Jesse Sullivan received 10.6% support, Gary Rabine at 7.6%, Paul Schimpf at 2.8% and Max Solomon at less than 1%.
The primary is June 28.
When asked to choose a candidate if the election were held today, Bailey got 26.5%, Sullivan received 23.2%, Irvin at 21.9%, Rabine at 13.2%, Schimpf at 11.3% and Soloman at 4%.
With two weeks until the primary election, the Ogden and Fry poll also surveyed in the race between the three Republican attorney general candidates. While 44% of those polled said they remain undecided, when asked if they had to choose today, 45% said Thomas DeVore with around 35% for Steve Kim. Dave Shestokas garnered around 20%.
The poll also asked about the primary for the crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary. More than 62% were undecided with Kathy Salvi getting 16.8%. All the other candidates got single digits.
If the election were held today, those polled showed 34% would pick Salvi, 13.6% chose Peggy Hubbard, 12.3% chose Anthony Williams, 11.9% chose Matthew Dubiel with the remainder, Bobby Piton, Maryann Mahlen, Casey Chlebeack and Jimmy Lee Tillman II, getting single digits.
Mahlen’s name has been removed from the June 28 primary, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth runs unopposed in the Democratic primary.