(The Center Square) – The Illinois House of Representatives has passed legislation that removes stun guns and tasers from the definition of firearm.
State Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, who was a driving force behind numerous criminal justice reforms known as the SAFE-T Act, said the chiefs of police and sheriff’s associations are on board with the change in House Bill 3904.
“It provides law enforcement a less lethal alternative to their handgun thus reducing preventable police-involved shootings while aiding in the de-escalation techniques and ultimately keeping our officers and communities safe,” said Slaughter.
Slaughter said Illinois is behind the times when it comes to tasers.
“As our General Assembly continues national best practices for police policy, we saw that Illinois is one of the last states to define tasers as deadly force,” said Slaughter.
A law that went into effect last year prohibits officers from targeting tasers at someone’s head, neck, chest, groin or front pelvis.
In 2019, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that stun guns and tasers are bearable arms entitled to the protection of the Second Amendment and that the state’s ban on such weapons is unconstitutional.
Several measures are now on the books regarding policing in Illinois, including a requirement that police track and report to the state incidents in which officers use a gun on someone, when use of force results in death or serious injury, and when they’re dispatched to deal with someone experiencing a mental health crisis.
As part of the SAFE-T Act, cash bail is set to be abolished in 2023 and all police officers in the state have until 2025 to be equipped with body cameras.