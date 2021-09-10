Municipal workers and storefronts along Main Street in downtown Galesburg, Ill., are reflected in a storefront window Thursday, June 17, 2021. A edifice from more prosperous days, the Orpheum Theater near the remodeled Amtrak station anchors one end of a downtown lined with banks, antique shops, eateries and empty storefronts. The bronze likeness of native poet Carl Sandburg stands watch at the other end.