(The Center Square) – State Rep. Maurice West's House Bill 24 has been sent to the governor.
The legislation if passed will implement a course on sexting for schools that have sex education, for grades 6 through 12.
Rep. West has been vocal about the importance of this bill for students at a young age because of the dangers of sexting and the problems it can cause a student and other students.
"This bill became even more important during the pandemic, I have been reached out to by teachers about having issues with students sexting." Rep. West said. "As technology advances, students need to know the consequences of sexting."
Laurie Higgins of the Illinois Family Institute has been opposed to this bill and believes there is no need for the bill and says that it is not the right for schools to be teaching these 11-year-old kids.
"This applies to children as young as 11 years old, I know a fair number of 11-year-olds that do not even know what sexting is," Higgins said. "For parents that have protected their children from this, now have to deal with their schools teaching these things and we believe that isn't right."
Rep. West has argued the age issue regarding this bill and said that he does believe this bill is age-appropriate for 11-year-old students.
"I would say that looks at the 6th graders we have in front of us, and ask those students to show you their phones, we prepare these children about the serious problems that can come from sexting."
The bill is currently awaiting approval from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. If signed the legislation will go into effect immediately.