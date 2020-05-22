(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are gearing up to spend about the same amount next fiscal year as they spent this year, but Republicans say there won’t be the revenue there to back it up.
A legislative analysis of the 2,258 page budget shows the plan spends $39.9 billion from general revenue funds. There’s also $57.8 billion spent from other state funds. The measure is up for a vote by the House Friday, the final day of a truncated special session during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than half a billion dollars of supplemental spending for the current fiscal year (2020) also is included in the bill, as is $5.2 billion from other state funds for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
A Republican analysis of the bill says the proposed budget is out of balance by more than $5.8 billion and relies on borrowing billions from bonds and from the Federal Reserve.
New spending
The budget includes $90 million in increased spending for the State Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund created by a separate bill for the current fiscal year. For fiscal 2021, there is an undetermined appropriation in the Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund from the CARES Act.
There’s also $210 million for the Illinois Housing Development Authority to provide COVID-19 relief, which includes emergency rental assistance.
The Secretary of State will get $2.5 million to distribute materials to voters for the progressive income tax constitutional amendment question. There’s also $6 million for each chamber for planning and preparing for redistricting.
Education spending
For the budget that begins July 1, K-12 education will get $12.8 million more than fiscal 2020, for a total of $8.9 billion from general revenue funds. Total sending for the State Board of Education is $13.2 billion when including other state funds. School districts are getting the same amount of Evidence Based Funding that they got in fiscal 2020.
Agriculture Education program funding remains flat from the fiscal 2020 budget.
Grants for community colleges, universities, Monetary Award Program money and other higher education grants are level as well.
For the state’s universities, there’s a total of nearly $1.2 billion, an increase of nearly $1.8 million from the year before. There’s increased spending of $1.4 million for Chicago State University, $120,000 less for Illinois State University, $2,000 less for Southern Illinois University, and half a million more for the University of Illinois. All other universities will have flat funding levels from fiscal 2020.
Other spending
At $8.6 billion, Illinois' underfunded pensions will get level funding from fiscal 2020. The state’s pension system has more than $136 billion in unfunded liabilities.
There’s $100 million less for the State Employees’ Group Health Insurance plan than what was in the governor’s proposed budget.
There’s an increase of $16.6 million to the Department of Children and Family Services for expansion of Family Preservation Programs.
Illinois’ veterans homes will get $13.1 million more to cover costs associated with pandemic preparedness.
The Department of Corrections gets $40.1 million more than last year, an increase of 2.7 percent.
The proposed budget also reduces Motor Fuel Tax money to local governments by by $31 million.
The measure is up for consideration by the House. It must then be brought up for a vote in the Senate before being sent to the governor.