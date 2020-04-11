(The Center Square) – Anxious about COVID-19?
It’s normal for people to be stressed and fearful in a pandemic, said Andy Wade, executive director of the Illinois chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness, an organization that promotes mental wellness.
The pandemic has turned everyday life upside down. In recent weeks, people in Illinois have been coping with anxiety, stress, uncertainty and isolation. NAMI officials said this is affecting the psychological well-being of people in every state in the U.S. and in countries around the world.
“Many of the people who are involved in NAMI have already experienced things and learned how to cope with things that many people are now facing for the first time because of this crisis,” Wade said.
NAMI is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting mental wellness.
Wade encouraged people to take advantage of what NAMI has to offer in the coming months.
“If you are struggling and need help, reach out. You can find a support line in 5 minutes on Google. If you go to NAMI Illinois' website, NAMI Illinois, you can find a list of 20 affiliates across the state,” Wade said.
The NAMI Illinois website has a COVID-19 resource guide that includes phone numbers, information and help. Wade said NAMI makes it easy to find people who can help.
“The most important thing to do is to express that you need support. Sometimes you might have to find it in different ways than you expect it, but support is there. Nobody is alone right now,” Wade said.
NAMI offers numbers to call to hear a friendly voice. The lines provide free, confidential, peer-support services staffed by volunteers or paid employees who are trained to be good listeners. NAMI also has online support groups.
The NAMI information line is 800-950-6264.